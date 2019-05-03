SMVDU holds workshop on gender sensitization

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A workshop was organized by the Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra on ‘Gender Sensitization in Classroom’ for the students and teachers of Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu to stimulate the stakeholders on gender equality in education.

As per an SMVDU spokesman, Dr. Ratna Chandra, Chairperson along with Dr. Kamini Pathania, Member, GSCASH, SMVDU and Sonika Gupta, Faculty, School of Computer Sciences conducted the workshop.

Message regarding, concern for gender equality in and through education and understanding of the prevalent misconceptions of gender were highlighted in the special lectures, he said.

He added that the lectures were followed by interactive counseling sessions by the team. “The lectures focused on the CBSE initiative for transmission of knowledge free of gender-bias, promoting and facilitating unbiased participation of boys and girls in learning process and creating an overall academic milieu for gender sensitive learning process in schools.”

The workshop was organized with the impetus and abutment of Prof. (Dr.) D. Mukhopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU and is consistent with the efforts of the committee for holding activities related to gender awareness within the university and educational institutions of the state, the spokesman added.

