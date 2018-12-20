SMVDU holds International Conference on feminist semiotics

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 19:
The School of Languages & Literature (SoL&L), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), organised a two-day international conference on “Semiotic Approach to Feminist Studies”, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
According to the spokesman, Prof. Kanika Batra of Texas State University, US, was the expert resource person and the key note speaker while Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, Dean, Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences, was the chief guest.
He said that Dr. Amitabh V. Dwivedi, Coordinator & Head, SoL&L, introduced the theme and stating that semiotic approach is useful in assessing the limitations of master theories as it unsettles established things.
Prof. Mukhopadhyay, in his inaugural address, emphasised that accepting and admitting non-linguistic spaces for female gender is more important than merely playing linguistic jugglery.
Prof. Kanika Batra talked about giving importance to the act of sexual violence rather than taking political mileage over where it happened and who did that. Senior faculty members, including Dr. Anil K. Tiwari, Head, School of Philosophy & Culture (SoPC), SMVDU; S. S. Sharma, faculty member (SoPC); Isha Malhotra, faculty member (SoL&L); Dr. Garima Gupta of Jammu University, Dr. Anurag Kumar (SOL&L) also convener of the event and others were present during the inaugural ceremony.
Dr. Sanjeev Jain, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, appreciated that the School is regularly organising academic discussions on such sensitive and socially important themes. The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks presented by Dr. Simran Preet Kaur and Dr. Ranbir Kaur.
The conference received a huge response from J&K state, and from Indian states, the spokesman added.