SMVDU fraternity attends PyCon-2018 at HICC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 19:
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University fraternity, including B Tech students and their mentor, namely Dr. Sharada M. Potukuchi, SoBT & technical aid, Himmat Raj Sharma, attended the International PyCon-2018 at IIIT, Hyderabad-a premier annual conference in India on using and developing the Python programming language conducted by the Python developer community.
According to an SMVDU spokesman, the SMVDU students attended 36 sessions, including community meets to acquaint themselves with the use and implementation of Python. The event was followed by workshop, conference and developers sprints days.
Abhishek Kumar, Deep Learning Engineer, Predible Health, Bangalore, one of the alumni, SMVDU also delivered a talk on ‘Exploring PyTorch for AI assistance in Medical Imaging’ during the event, he said.
The spokesman added that the students actively participated in the competitive events and won many prizes.
The event was inaugurated by. Kushal Das and. Marlene Mhangami, Directors, Python Software Foundation.
“More Than 11 eminent speakers of international repute and 4 keynote speakers delivered their lectures on topics, such as Satellite Image Processing, Larscale Web Crawling, Creating 3rd Generation APIs, Language Model, Piping and Parallelism, Handling DASH streams - Generation, Consumption & Clipping and alike. The students and their mentor thanked the SMVDU administration for their support and showed their gratitude towards Dr. Sanjeev Jain, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU for his motivation and encouragement,” said the spokesman.