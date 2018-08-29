SMVDNSH organizes 'Basic Life Support' camp at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A day long Basic Life Support Health/First Aid camp, organized by a team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital (SMVDNSH), Kakryal, in collaboration with District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), held on Tuesday here at Conference Hall, DC Office Complex, Udhampur.
According to an official, the camp was organized with an objective to extend health services to both the needy and necessitous masses of the district.
District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
During his address, the DDC underscored the numerous benefits of facets of the basic life support and first aid to the victim at the time of any incident. He said that human life is precious and all efforts have to be made by the first responder at the incident site to save the human life. He thanked the team of SMVDNSH for organizing the camp.
Senior Emergency Technician, SMVDNSH, NiutonMaiti gave live demonstration on various aspects of basic life support, followed by the discussion session.
Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Krishan Lal, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, ACD, Noor Alam, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, CMO, Dr K C Dogra, District Information Officer, Sajad Bashir Somberia besides officers of various departments were also present during the camp.