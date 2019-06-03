Smoking harms almost every organ of the body: Dr Sushil

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr. Sushil Sharma, a noted doctor in Jammu, on Sunday said that smoking harms almost every party of a human body.

As per a statement, wlaborating this year theme on World No Tobacco Day ' Tobacco and Lung Health' with special emphasis on harmful effects of tobacco use and exposure on children, Dr. Sushil Sharma and his team conducted a day long camp with the inmates of Bal Niketan, Ved Mandir, Ambphalla Jammu.

On the occasion, Dr. Sushil said there was no doubt the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco consumption operates equally among diverse sections of the society.

“It is however important to highlight that some sections of the society are more vulnerable keeping in view their standing in particular gender, age or locality.”

He mentioned that of all the major vulnerable groups children seems to be the worst sufferer of this problem. “Maternal smoking, maternal exposure to second hand smoke or children themselves consuming or exposed to second hand smoke fell easy prey to tobacco induced diseases, and to be specific primarily due to the fault of others.”

He said that young children exposed to second hand smoke are at risk of the onset and exacerbation of asthma, pneumonia and bronchitis, and frequent lower respiratory infections.



During his interaction, he highlighted that an estimate 60,000 children die before the age 5 of Lower respiratory infections caused by second hand smoke. “Those who live on into adulthood continue to suffer the health consequences of second hand exposure, as frequent lower respiratory infections in early childhood significantly increases the risk of developing COPD in adulthood.”

He further maintained the most effective measure to improve lung and heart health is to reduce tobacco use and second hand smoke exposure.

“Our team used to sensitize general populace, particularly smokers, on the implications of tobacco smoking on lungs and heart health. Moreover, there is urgent need to intervene and protect this vulnerable group from becoming victims of any tobacco induced disease. Regular and systematic awareness programs catering to teachers, children and also their family members should be undertaken,” he emphasized.

He advised younger generation to stay away from both active and passive form of smoking and discourage use of tobacco in any form. “Quitting smoking is the single best thing you can do for your heart health.”

Others who were part of this camp included Dr. Nasir Ali choudhary( Cardiologist). Paramedics and Volunteers who were part of the team included Rohit Chalotra, Raghav Rajput , Kamal sharma, Gourav Heera , Nitin verma, Maninder Singh, Gourav Sharma, Kirtibhat, Manav Khurana, Vikas Gupta, Akhilesh Kumar ,Sandeep Kohli, Aman Sharma, Rohit Chalotra, Akshay Kumar , Vikas Kumar and Rajkumar, the statement said.