Smoke and mirrors

In May 2016 the state government banned sale of loose cigarettes and beedis under section seven of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. The government order issued in this regard which reads “The Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby imposes complete ban on the sale of loose cigarette(s), loose beedi(s) and loose tobacco in the state of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect,” makes it all-inclusive and a pan-state prohibition, which is hardly seen in effect anywhere after over two years. A year later, in July 2017, the government banned e-cigarettes hoping to bring down the consumption of tobacco products in the state. The statement issued by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said "A complete ban has been imposed on the sale (including online sale), manufacture, distribution, trade, import and advertisement of Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS)/ e-cigarettes in the state with immediate effect." Even before that the High Court directed the government to take necessary steps to ban use and sale of Gutka in Jammu and Kashmir. The directions were passed while hearing public interest litigation (PIL) seeking ban on manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of Gutka and other smokeless forms of tobacco products containing nicotine as an ingredient. Another method used to discourage use of tobacco products and cigarettes was when the tax on cigarettes and tobacco products was increased significantly. Despite the hard efforts the government has been unable to make any major headway in enforcing the bans effectively. Consumption of tobacco products including cigarettes has shown an increase over the years. Tobacco use leads most commonly to diseases affecting the heart and lungs, with smoking being a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and cancer (particularly lung cancer, cancers of the larynx and mouth, and pancreatic cancer). Health reports have shown an increase in the number of persons, mostly men, suffering from lung cancers in the state with smoking being one of the main causes. From politicians to school kids, every one speaks and writes on the issue. For the rest of the year, however, we only get to hear about occasional raids by the anti-tobacco and drugs squads and realization of fine from the defaulters found smoking in public places. Even if some campaigns are started, they soon run out of steam. The significance of public awareness functions or campaigns cannot be undermined. Even the debates organized at the school or college level are commendable as the youth remain most susceptible to cigarette smoking. However, mere awareness does not serve purpose. Implementation of related law become imperative if the menace is to be eradicated.