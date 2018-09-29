SMMCN&MT, IUST celebrates first Annual Day

Rising Kashmir NewsAwantipora, Sep 28
Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology, Awantipora - a Constituent College of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, celebrated its maiden 1st Annual Day coinciding with the World Heart Day on Friday at IUST campus, Awantipora. The Annual Day was celebrated along with the inauguration of Two Day National Workshop on “Innovative Teaching Strategies in Nursing.”
In a statement, Public Relations Office, of the varsity said that the Vice Chancellor, IUST, Prof Mushtaq A. Siddiqi, was the Chief Guest while as renowned cardiologist of the valley Dr Khursheed Aslam was the guest of honour during the function. The other dignitaries who attended the event include Dr Mehmooda Regu, Principal Madr-e-Maherbaan Institute of Nursing Sciences & Research College of Nursing SKIMS, Deans of IUST, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, Registrar IUST, Asmat Parveen - Principal, SMMCN&MT, Hassina Wani, Principal AMCON&MT, Senior Nursing officials from SKIMS, and faculty/staff and students of Nursing Colleges of IUST.
Asmat Parveen, Principal SMMCN&MT, Awantipora, gave an overview including achievements of the Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing & Medical Technology, since its inception.
The faculty/staff of IUST and faculty/students of the nursing college were awarded trophies and certificates on the occasion. The first Annual Day 2018 “Souvenir” was also released by the VC in presence of the participants.