With the spring season approaching, tour and travel service providers are anticipating a year full of promise. In the last few years particularly, the government has shown extra interest in reaching out to all those associated with the tourism industry. While new methods of promoting state tourism in and outside J&K have been sought, many of the problems faced by the service providers that have been identified a long time ago persist. Tourism department has been relentlessly working on the upgrade of its services and to facilitate better experience to the tourists who usually visit during the summer months. Issuing of licenses has also seen a change in the last few years with the department slowly shifting some processes to online mode. Two other developments that have been reckoned are sustained efforts by authorities to recover the waning confidence in the tourism industry and the lavish spending by the government on facilities. The government has been trying to rebuild the confidence of tourism players by sending the message of peace and reiterate the assurance on safety, which are essential for attracting tourists to the state, particularly to Kashmir valley. It has become all the more difficult since some non-state actors who are in cahoots with some media outlets are continuously portraying Kashmir as a war zone. There are numerous complaints, which have shot up recently, against these actors for maligning the image of Kashmir. That continues despite admonitions coming from the government and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in particular. That should be the first task this year as misinformation campaigns have been launched that are affecting the industry in a major way. Government as well as service providers in recent past have admitted media’s role in hurting the interests of the people and the state. The smear campaigns against Kashmir and Kashmiris must stop and for that the government must issue advisories at all possible levels. Some elements as it seems keep on waiting for something to happen in Kashmir. Minor incidents are blown out of proportions while as any positive development in the state in general or Kashmir region in particular is not even touched. The “black sheep” need to be identified and the government must crack the whip on such elements. Earlier, the CM described tourism as the biggest confidence building measure and made appeals to the media to help the Vale recover. But the picture is getting clearer now that some agencies for “vested interests” do not want Kashmir to prosper and peace to settle here.
