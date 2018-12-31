SMDA organises Dogri Kavi Sammelan at Mansar

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU DECEMBER 30:
Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority (SMDA) on Sunday organised a Dogri poetic session at Mansar lake with an aim to promote the tourism in the area besides the Dogi lanugage.
According to an official, on the occasion, the tourists were treated to diverse poetic expressions by Dogri poets at Mansar under Sunday Series.
Boat Club at Mansar was thronged by poets from Udhampur, Pancheri, Basantgarh, Basholi, Jammu and Reasi; the virtual heartland of Dogra culture, the .
The highlight of the poet's meet was the renidition of Geet, Ghazal, Chaupada, Chann, Mahiye and poems by young and budding poets like Samvedna Sharma, Anjana Tharmath, Bushan Kumar, Gulzar Hussain Jaadvi, Anil Verma, Manju Bala,Anu Devi, Vaibhav Sharma.
Famous Dogri poets Sushil Begana, Prof. Shivdev Manhas from Jammu University, Vichitra Bairagi, Jagdeep Dubey, Keerti Thakur, Prof Taranath, Dogri epic writer Prakash Premi and Surjeet Hosh Badsali raised the profile of the event and mentored the new poets. The tourists appreciated the poetry on display.
Meri Mitra Mandali- a literary organization was instrumental in bringing Dogri poetry to the discerning tourists at Mansar in collaboration with SMDA.
The theme of the Kavi Sammelan was Mansar Lake. The poets expressed their appreciation of the cultural, spiritual, religious and environmental significance of the lake.
Officials of the SMDA said they will use the compilation of the poetry in today's event to create media content for attracting tourists and Dogri lovers alike.
The event was organized on the decks of Boat Club commanding a beautiful view of the lake and the thick forests. The event culminated with a Dogra dhaam served on doona - pattal (leaf cups and plates) which was relished by the participants.