SMD ICPS holds review meet with DCPOs

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State Mission Director (SMD) Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) GA Sofi today held a review meeting of District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) of Kashmir division.

The meeting was convened for supplementing child rights activities in the Kashmir division.

During the discussion, Sofi briefed the participants about their role as enshrined under Juvenile Justice System. DCPOs briefed State Mission Director about the status of work done in their respective districts.

Sofi in his address stressed on the need of encouraging inter-sectoral linkages for making Juvenile Justice a reality on ground. He assured full co-operation to the district officers for taking out child protection services in the district to the next level.

Protection Officers and Nodal Officers were also present in the meeting.