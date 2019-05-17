SMC’s apathy to grant dustbin costs Dal Lake dearly

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dairy farmers compelled to dump cow dung into water body

Lackadaisical approach on part of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to grant a dustbin for the dairy farming community in Rainawari area of Naidyar is costing dearer to Dal Lake as the cow dung flows into the water body on daily basis.

The locals in the area alleged that despite several requests to SMC to grant the locality a separate dustbin for the collection of cow dung, no official paid any heed to their pleas.

In absence of a dustbin, the dairy farming community is compelled to dump the cow dung into gutter that flows straight into the interiors of Dal Lake.

There are around 6 to 10 families in Naidyar who rear cows at home. The community said they are left with no option but to throw the waste into Dal Lake despite being aware that it is polluting the water body.

“What can we do? As responsible citizens, we pleaded SMC many times to grant us a dustbin, but to no avail,” Irfan Ahmad, who deals with the dairy farming said.

Experts believe that the presence of cow dung into the Dal Lake has the tendency to enrich the water with nitrates and phosphates. Moreover, it also pays way for higher incidences of water-borne diseases among the local people living around the vicinity.

The locals said they earlier used to dump the dung into the existing dustbin in the locality, but the practice was later banned by the SMC officials.

“They (SMC officials) told us that we are mixing it (dung) with the other garbage, which creates hurdles for recycling,” locals said. “The officials assured us that they would place a separate dustbin for the dung collection. It has been a year now but nobody turned up.”

On daily basis, around a dozen buckets full of cow dung go into the Dal Lake.

The locals said the exercise has destroyed the water body.

“You can’t even stand near the lake for long. It smells foul. All day black bubbles sprout from the water,” the locals said.

The other problem the locality is facing is choking of drainage system.

The locals said, due to dumping of cow dung into drains, the blockage often causes waste to flow onto the streets.

“In most days, you can see the cow dung spilled over the streets. We had to manually clear the blockage,” they said.

Despite several attempts, no official from SMC could be contacted for the comments.

