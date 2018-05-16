SMC's anti-demolition squad beaten at Nowhatta

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The members of anti-demolition squad of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) were beaten up on Tuesday at Nowhatta while demolishing a structure being constructed in violation of the norms. SMC in a statement said the demolition squad officials including enforcement officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation had to face a wrath from the offenders who have violated while constructing structure at Nowhatta opposite Jamia Masjid.
"The members of demolition squad were beaten up while demolishing the fourth floor of the said structure," it said. Meanwhile, sanitation drive was also conducted at Jamia Masjid including the restoration of all the defunct street lights in and around the area. Besides this twelve stainless steel dustbins have been provided to the management committee of Jamia Masjid which would be soon installed after the management would identify the spots. The debris that was accumulated at certain places was lifted and the unwanted grass was also trimmed by SMC employees on Tuesday.