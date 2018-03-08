SMC unmoved as mini secretariat site turns into dumping site

Irfan YattooSrinagar
Notwithstanding its tall claims over keeping city clean, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has failed to free the mini-secretariat at Batamaloo from the blanket of garbage and pungent smell.
While raising eyebrows from the locals, they blamed the shopkeepers and vendors for the garbage mess at the site. They work throughout the day and in the evening through the garbage inside the compound.
They said they made ‘repeated attempts’ to raise the matter with the concerned authorities but there was no response from them.
Ali Mohammad, a shopkeeper outside the mini-secretariat site at old Batamaloo bus stand told Rising Kashmir that negligence of SMC has to lead to piles of garbage.
Heaps of garbage is lying open and foul smell from garbage is becoming the breeding ground for many diseases causing health problems to pedestrians as well as other people, Ali said.
“Dogs are always seen in many areas as they keep searching for food in these dumps. It poses threat to locals particularly pedestrians to reach their homes,” said a local resident.
He said that garbage has now attracted stray dogs as they keep searching for food in these dumps. It had posed threat to locals particularly pedestrians.
The solid waste including plastic bags, polythene and vegetable wastes are being spotted on every corner of the site.
Another local shopkeeper Zeeshan Ahmad, who sells tea outside the mini secretariat, said that we people are prone to dreadful diseases in absence of proper scientific disposal of the waste.
“Authorities have turned a blind eye toward this issue. Many a times, authorities do not lift garbage from the place even in the evenings,” he said.
According to him, during evening vendors, shopkeepers at evening throw the waste at the site but nobody is taking serious these things.
On 6th January this year Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti laid the foundation of the newly mini secretariat building at Batamaloo which is spread over the 144 canals of land.
The project will be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, the administrative complex will be a state-of-the-art centre housing many offices of the district and provincial administration.
Pertinently May 2017, summer capital Srinagar was ranked 241 in the list of cleanest cities in India after a countrywide survey was conducted by union government every year.
However, Chief Sanitation officer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mohammad Akber told Rising Kashmir that they will clear all the garbage from the mini secretariat site.
“SMC will begin the fresh sanitation drive on Thursday morning,” Akber assured.
Irfanahyattoo@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)