SMC to upgrade solid waste management infrastructure in city

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 15:
Officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday said that they will be providing better and efficient sanitation services in the city and would upgrade solid waste management infrastructure in the city.
Officials said out of 75 wards, 15 are currently segregating the garbage at the basic level and more wards will be upgraded with basic infrastructure.
They were speaking in the second session of the General Council of Srinagar Municipal Corporation which was held at SKICC on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.
Speaking on the occasion, Mattu said SMC will upgrade the existing solid waste management infrastructure in the city. He said to upgrade the solid waste management in the city; they have formed a fresh proposal.
“At present, 100 per cent garbage segregated in 15 wards of the city and more wards will be upgraded in future,” he said.
Mattu said they are working in a plan to decongest city areas, recently Amira Kadal abandoned bankers and Baba Dam pavements were cleared for the general public.
To curb dog menace, Mattu said they have already submitted a fresh proposal to government and have identified an additional land site for dog sterilization in Budgam.
Drainage will be our priority in coming sessions and it will be restored and repaired. We are hiring new machinery to clear the silt from these blocked drains, he said.
SMC commissioner, Hafizullah Shah also highlighted the various challenges that have to be taken for improvisation of Solid Waste Management in the city.
On the occasion, Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran also highlighted the significant role of Corporators in raising core issues of their wards with regard to sanitation, waste segregation, street lighting.
“Corporators should also highlight the problems of people in respective wards and should act as bridges between government and people,” Imran said.
Presentation on Council Affairs and Transaction of Business of the Corporation was also presented on the occasion. Later meeting was followed by a question-answer session in which Corporators were given the opportunity to raise the questions.
Joint sectary SMC, Majid Raina also highlighted the issues pertaining to employees of the Corporation. He said from a year not a single post has been advertised regarding drivers and other officers in the Corporation.
“There are 200 hookers’ vehicles for solid waste segregation but the government has failed to create more posts in the Corporation,” he said.
Corporators, senior officers of the Corporation including Financial Advisor, Joint Commissioner Adm, Joint Commissioner Planning, Secretary SMC, Executive Engineer Mech Division were also present in the meeting.
Two documentary films were also screened on Solid Waste Management by the organizers.