SMC to upgrade 49 permanent pumping stations

Upgrade will resolve water logging issue, siltation of drains to be done this year: Mayor
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 10:
To avoid water logging in low-lying areas of the city, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will upgrade 49 permanent pumping stations, officials said on Sunday.
A senior official at SMC told The Rising Kashmir that out of 80 permanent pumping stations in the city, 49 will be upgraded this year with funding from the World Bank.
“Presently up-gradation is in the process and 90% of civil work has been completed. These stations will play important role in controlling water logging in the low lying areas of the city,” the official said.
He said SMC has 115 mobile pump stations and among them 60 pump stations have one lakh litres per hour capacity. Around 43 pump stations were deployed during recent water logging in many areas of the city, he said.
SMC Mayor, Junaid Mattu told The Rising Kashmir also confirmed that they are going to upgrade 49 pumping stations to avoid water logging in the low lying areas of the city.
He said they are planning to do siltation in drainage network, as 50% of the drainage is blocked as authorities have failed to lift silt since 2014 floods.
“Regal Chowk drainage issue will be solved this year and the 200 meter drain will be improved in upcoming three months,” he said adding they will be building new drainage networks in HMT, Advent Colony Nowgam and other low lying areas of the city.
Mattu claimed that under AMRUT scheme storm water drainage is being constructed and around 80-90% of work has been completed at Mallabagh, Lal Chowk, Shalteng, Nundreshi Colony and Indira Nagar.
“When these storm water drains will be completed, it will resolve the issue of water logging in the city,” he added.
Responding over why SMC failed in clearing the snow from lanes and by-lanes in City, Mattu said, there are almost 7000 lanes and by-lanes lanes in Srinagar. “SMC has four JCB loaders, two robots and 2000 odd sanitation associates for garbage collection and manual clearance. We should have 200-250 robots but it is a big challenge and will take time,” he said.
“We also need salt spreaders for the city, SMC has submitted a proposal to Mechanical Engineering Department (MED), and they will also propose the smaller ones for the city lanes,” Mattu added.
