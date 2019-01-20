SMC to procure customized small snow plough machines

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 19:
In a significant development, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Saturday said it has initiated a project for procurement of customized small snow plough machines and snow mowers for Srinagar.
Mayor, SMC Junaid Azim Mattu said that the corporation does snow clearance in interior lanes, by-lanes in the city manually and without machines which is difficult.
“Till now this was done manually by our Sanitation Associates without any machines/equipment. I have initiated a project for procurement of customized small snow plough machines and snow mowers for Srinagar,” he said.
Mattu said that the new snow-plough vehicles are retrofitted adding that customized snow-mowers can access narrow interior lanes and by-lanes across the city.
The mayor said the move can drastically improve their ability to clear accumulated snow in a timely bound manner stating that the move will make “an enormous difference.”
Often after snowfall there is outrage over the manual snow clearance which becomes inconveniencing for people especially in the interiors as employees are not able to reach everywhere.
“The manual snow clearance needs to be modified and if SMC is going to do it, it is good. We often are neglected by the manual clearance,” said Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Magarmal Bagh.
He said that during night hours accumulation of snow makes it difficult to venture out of houses.