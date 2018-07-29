About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SMC to digitalise payments, transactions through e-mode

Published at July 29, 2018 12:22 AM 0Comment(s)291views

Initiative taken in wake of guidelines


Srinagar, Jul 28 (KNS):

 Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Riyaz Ahmed Wani on Saturday said that the corporation intends to digitalize all payments, transactions through internet payment gateway and POS machines.
The initiative has been taken up in the wake of guidelines that has been framed up by Government of India and Housing and Urban Development Department J&K in order to strengthen the digital payment infrastructure and for promoting less cash economy to provide the facility of seamless digital payment.
In this regard, Commissioner as per the statement issued to KNS has issued circular to implement digital infrastructure of the Corporation and a letter has been addressed to the branch head J&K Bank Balgarden to quote the rates for the installation of digital payment and POS terminals at SMC.
Wani further emphasized that SMC is about to install 38 POS (point of sale) terminals/machines among which 34 will be installed at 34 Municipal Adminstrative wards for collection of user charges and sanitation fees.
For collection of Birth and Death, Building Permission fee etc through single window system available at Corporation the remaining four machines will be installed at the Central citizen facilitation centre, SMC Corporate office Karan Nagar.
All the process would be completed at an earliest and in the coming month of August the digitalised payments shall take place
GIS expert SMC Mir Altaf Nabi said that citizens can pay user charges/sanitation, Birth and death, Building Permission fee online through net banking .
This will enable citizens to make payment in an easy and effortlessness manner from their place.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top