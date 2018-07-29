SMC to digitalise payments, transactions through e-mode

Initiative taken in wake of guidelines
Initiative taken in wake of guidelines
Srinagar, Jul 28 (KNS):
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Riyaz Ahmed Wani on Saturday said that the corporation intends to digitalize all payments, transactions through internet payment gateway and POS machines.
The initiative has been taken up in the wake of guidelines that has been framed up by Government of India and Housing and Urban Development Department J&K in order to strengthen the digital payment infrastructure and for promoting less cash economy to provide the facility of seamless digital payment.
In this regard, Commissioner as per the statement issued to KNS has issued circular to implement digital infrastructure of the Corporation and a letter has been addressed to the branch head J&K Bank Balgarden to quote the rates for the installation of digital payment and POS terminals at SMC.
Wani further emphasized that SMC is about to install 38 POS (point of sale) terminals/machines among which 34 will be installed at 34 Municipal Adminstrative wards for collection of user charges and sanitation fees.
For collection of Birth and Death, Building Permission fee etc through single window system available at Corporation the remaining four machines will be installed at the Central citizen facilitation centre, SMC Corporate office Karan Nagar.
All the process would be completed at an earliest and in the coming month of August the digitalised payments shall take place
GIS expert SMC Mir Altaf Nabi said that citizens can pay user charges/sanitation, Birth and death, Building Permission fee online through net banking .
This will enable citizens to make payment in an easy and effortlessness manner from their place.