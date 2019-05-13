About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 13, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

SMC throws Govt orders to wind

Secretary, Chief Sanitation Officer occupy posts despite being attached

10-day inquiry against them yet not completed

Throwing the government orders to the wind, Secretary Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Chief Sanitation Officer continue to occupy their posts even after the duo has been attached and relieved from their duties till pending inquiries.
As per an order issued by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development department in March this year, Secretary SMC, Hilal Dewani was attached with J&K Housing Board till further orders.
However, paying no heed to the official order, Dewani has since continued to attend office in SMC.
Sources in SMC said Dewani is facing allegations of corruption, nepotism and backdoor appointments following which he was attached with the J&K Housing Board.
In a similar case, Mohammad Akbar Sofi, the Chief Sanitation Officer SMC, facing internal inquiry for alleged engagement of casual workers through backdoor has also not paid any heed to the attachment order asking him to report to the Additional Commissioner SMC till further orders.
The order issued in April by Joint Commissioner SMC directing Sofi to report to Additional Commissioner SMC had come in the backdrop of an inquiry committee constituted by Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) into the illegal engagement of consolidated workers in SMC.
However, Sofi has since continued to act as Chief Sanitation Officer in the SMC in complete disregard of the official order issued in April.
In March, SMC Commissioner Mir Tariq Ali through a letter had asked Sofi to explain as to how he had engaged consolidated workers in the SMC when his (Ali) office had not accorded sanction for such engagements to be made.
“You are therefore asked to explain your position as to why such engagements have been made in violation of the government orders and policy,” the SMC Commissioner’s letter to Sofi reads.
“Moreover you are asked to submit the file where under the approval of the then Commissioner SMC, if any, has been sought in the instant cases,” the letter further states.
The SMC Commissioner has also divulged that during his tenure no such approval for these engagements has been accorded.
Sofi was the Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC when scores of consolidated workers were engaged without approval from the SMC Commissioner’s office.
In a separate order in April, HUDD had directed the SMC Commissioner to constitute an inquiry committee in the illegal engagement of consolidated workers along with ordering attachment of Sofi and disengagement of all these workers.
However, the probe committee constituted by SMC has failed to submit its report even though the 10-days mandated for it have elapsed last month leaving one wondrous about the fate of such inquiries.

 

Latest News

Suspicious youth detained outside Army camp in Jammu

Suspicious youth detained outside Army camp in Jammu

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Devender Rana bats for regional autonomy in J-K

Devender Rana bats for regional autonomy in J-K

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelan ...

Sumbal rape a black stain on J&K’s social fabric, rich culture: Geelan ...

May 12 | Agencies
UN kicks off major climate change effort

UN kicks off major climate change effort

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Body of 3-year old girl retrieved from Jehlum in Khanbal Anantnag

Body of 3-year old girl retrieved from Jehlum in Khanbal Anantnag

May 12 | Agencies
Modi

Modi's cloud comments painfully embarrassing: Mehbooba

May 12 | Press Trust of India
17 youth detained in Tral village

17 youth detained in Tral village

May 12 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak PM condemns Gwadar hotel attack as bid to

Pak PM condemns Gwadar hotel attack as bid to 'sabotage' economic proj ...

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl

Minor girl's rape: Massive protests in Bandipora's Shadipora

May 12 | M T Rasool
Balakot strike: Omar takes jibe at Modi

Balakot strike: Omar takes jibe at Modi

May 12 | Agencies
Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

May 12 | Javid Sofi
Only stranded civilian vehicles allowed on Jmu-Sgr highway

Only stranded civilian vehicles allowed on Jmu-Sgr highway

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Slain Shopian militant

Slain Shopian militant's wife loses battle with tumour

May 12 | Javid Sofi
Two army men injured in UBGL blast in Machil

Two army men injured in UBGL blast in Machil

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Polling underway in 58 seats in penultimate phase of LS polls

Polling underway in 58 seats in penultimate phase of LS polls

May 12 | Press Trust of India
Man dies, two injured in mishaps on Sgr-Jmu highway

Man dies, two injured in mishaps on Sgr-Jmu highway

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restored

Israel reopens Gaza crossings as calm restored

May 12 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Female Afghan former journalist shot dead in Kabul

Female Afghan former journalist shot dead in Kabul

May 12 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

May 12 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 13, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

SMC throws Govt orders to wind

Secretary, Chief Sanitation Officer occupy posts despite being attached

10-day inquiry against them yet not completed

              

Throwing the government orders to the wind, Secretary Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Chief Sanitation Officer continue to occupy their posts even after the duo has been attached and relieved from their duties till pending inquiries.
As per an order issued by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development department in March this year, Secretary SMC, Hilal Dewani was attached with J&K Housing Board till further orders.
However, paying no heed to the official order, Dewani has since continued to attend office in SMC.
Sources in SMC said Dewani is facing allegations of corruption, nepotism and backdoor appointments following which he was attached with the J&K Housing Board.
In a similar case, Mohammad Akbar Sofi, the Chief Sanitation Officer SMC, facing internal inquiry for alleged engagement of casual workers through backdoor has also not paid any heed to the attachment order asking him to report to the Additional Commissioner SMC till further orders.
The order issued in April by Joint Commissioner SMC directing Sofi to report to Additional Commissioner SMC had come in the backdrop of an inquiry committee constituted by Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) into the illegal engagement of consolidated workers in SMC.
However, Sofi has since continued to act as Chief Sanitation Officer in the SMC in complete disregard of the official order issued in April.
In March, SMC Commissioner Mir Tariq Ali through a letter had asked Sofi to explain as to how he had engaged consolidated workers in the SMC when his (Ali) office had not accorded sanction for such engagements to be made.
“You are therefore asked to explain your position as to why such engagements have been made in violation of the government orders and policy,” the SMC Commissioner’s letter to Sofi reads.
“Moreover you are asked to submit the file where under the approval of the then Commissioner SMC, if any, has been sought in the instant cases,” the letter further states.
The SMC Commissioner has also divulged that during his tenure no such approval for these engagements has been accorded.
Sofi was the Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC when scores of consolidated workers were engaged without approval from the SMC Commissioner’s office.
In a separate order in April, HUDD had directed the SMC Commissioner to constitute an inquiry committee in the illegal engagement of consolidated workers along with ordering attachment of Sofi and disengagement of all these workers.
However, the probe committee constituted by SMC has failed to submit its report even though the 10-days mandated for it have elapsed last month leaving one wondrous about the fate of such inquiries.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;