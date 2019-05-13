SMC throws Govt orders to wind

May 13, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Secretary, Chief Sanitation Officer occupy posts despite being attached

10-day inquiry against them yet not completed

Throwing the government orders to the wind, Secretary Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Chief Sanitation Officer continue to occupy their posts even after the duo has been attached and relieved from their duties till pending inquiries.

As per an order issued by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development department in March this year, Secretary SMC, Hilal Dewani was attached with J&K Housing Board till further orders.

However, paying no heed to the official order, Dewani has since continued to attend office in SMC.

Sources in SMC said Dewani is facing allegations of corruption, nepotism and backdoor appointments following which he was attached with the J&K Housing Board.

In a similar case, Mohammad Akbar Sofi, the Chief Sanitation Officer SMC, facing internal inquiry for alleged engagement of casual workers through backdoor has also not paid any heed to the attachment order asking him to report to the Additional Commissioner SMC till further orders.

The order issued in April by Joint Commissioner SMC directing Sofi to report to Additional Commissioner SMC had come in the backdrop of an inquiry committee constituted by Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) into the illegal engagement of consolidated workers in SMC.

However, Sofi has since continued to act as Chief Sanitation Officer in the SMC in complete disregard of the official order issued in April.

In March, SMC Commissioner Mir Tariq Ali through a letter had asked Sofi to explain as to how he had engaged consolidated workers in the SMC when his (Ali) office had not accorded sanction for such engagements to be made.

“You are therefore asked to explain your position as to why such engagements have been made in violation of the government orders and policy,” the SMC Commissioner’s letter to Sofi reads.

“Moreover you are asked to submit the file where under the approval of the then Commissioner SMC, if any, has been sought in the instant cases,” the letter further states.

The SMC Commissioner has also divulged that during his tenure no such approval for these engagements has been accorded.

Sofi was the Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC when scores of consolidated workers were engaged without approval from the SMC Commissioner’s office.

In a separate order in April, HUDD had directed the SMC Commissioner to constitute an inquiry committee in the illegal engagement of consolidated workers along with ordering attachment of Sofi and disengagement of all these workers.

However, the probe committee constituted by SMC has failed to submit its report even though the 10-days mandated for it have elapsed last month leaving one wondrous about the fate of such inquiries.