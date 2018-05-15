About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SMC takes note of Mirwaiz’s statement; says all essential amenities will be made available soon

Published at May 15, 2018


Srinagar, May 14:

Taking note of the statement made by Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday sent a team of its officials to the historic Jamia Masjid to assess the situation and availability of basic amenities there.
SMC commissioner, Riyaz Ahmad Wani while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) said a team has been sent to Jamia Masjid to assess the availability of basic amenities there. He said all the essential amenities will be made available in Jamia Masjid soon.
About illegal construction being raised around Jamia Masjid, Wani said a squad was already sent to the area for razing the building but the locals there resisted and halted the demolition drive.
He, however, appealed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the locals there to support the corporation for the demolition of the illegal construction.

 

