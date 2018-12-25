SMC should issue white paper on illegal constructions: SoZ

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 24:
Former Union Minister, Saif-ud-din Soz Monday said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has never made ‘demolition of illegal constructions’ in Srinagar through a comprehensive drive with an invitation to the public for support.
In a statement issued here Soz said these demolitions are made every year and these have always been haphazardly done, constituting an ‘Eye Wash’! Who doesn’t know, what had been happening between, for instance, the Ward Officers and the ‘Unruly Long Hands’!
“It is in public interest that I am now attempting to invite the attention of the Authority/s to mark a departure from ‘Adhoc Measures’ and adopt a ‘well-thought-out’ comprehensive policy on the proposed demolitions,” he said adding the best method would be to publish a “White Paper” on the illegal constructions that took place in the past and the ones that are in the process.
Soz said the adhoc approach for demolitions must stop and a Sound Legal Frame Work on action against illegal constructions must be issued by the Corporation.
“I wonder what kind of a Master Plan for Srinagar is envisaged when unruly and disruptive elements in society continue to indulge in violation of the rules with the connivance of the junior and the senior officers of the Corporation,” Soz further said.