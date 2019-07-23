SMC seizes truck load of goods during anti-encroachment drive

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The anti-encroachment squad of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday seized truck load of articles, goods including furniture, carpet and other various day to day commodities from shopkeepers and street vendors during anti encroachment drive conducted at Hari Singh High Street, Sarai Bala, Jahangir Chowk and its adjoining areas.

On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir followed by Additional Commissioner SMC Nazir Ahmed Baba stringently, SMC under his supervision is rigorously carrying out anti encroachment drives in different parts of the Srinagar city, a statement issued to KNS reads.

The shop keepers are being time and again warned not to display their selling items outside the shops and street vendors occupying road side spaces and footpaths are constantly being dispersed off by anti encroachment squad of SMC and there by seizing their all essentials on spot.

Despite facing mob fury and scathing attacks by street vendors, SMC is continuously carrying on with these drives and shall put in every effort to make city free from encroachments for hassle free traffic and smooth pedestrians’ movement said Nazir Ahmed Baba. (KNS)