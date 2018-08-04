SMC seals Saffron guest house at Gogji bagh

Srinagar, Aug 03:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) with the help of its enforcement wing Friday sealed a commercial structure at Gogji Bagh.
The construction had come up in a major violation of the sanctioned building plan that has been issued in favour of the applicant.
The applicant has not only constructed ground plus four storey hotel which was otherwise meant to be ground plus three storey guest house with stilt parking but has also done major deviation in maintaining setbacks in sanctioned plinth area, SMC spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson added that the the violator has failed to maintain parking lot in the ground floor as per the sanctioned building plan and has turned it into utility by having kitchen/dining, office accommodation and other sanitary facilities there. The sealed structure has been put under the Superdari of concerned station house officer Rajbagh Srinagar.