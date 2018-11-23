SMC sanitation workers demand winter gear

Warm kits would be distributed soon: Sanitation Inspector
Warm kits would be distributed soon: Sanitation Inspector
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 23:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has failed to provide warm kits to its sanitation workers even as temperature has decreased drastically in Kashmir valley over the last three weeks leaving them at God’s mercy.
A group of sweepers Friday told Rising Kashmir that they face acute hardship during morning hours while cleaning the roads in Srinagar city. They said SMC has failed to provide them warm (cloth) kits for winter season.
Mohammad Altaf (name changed), a sweeper at SMC said it is hard to work during morning hours. “The Corporation should provide us warm clothes, masks, and gloves,” he said.
“We approached the concerned authorities many times but there was no response. They have turned deaf ears to our demands,” Altaf said.
Another sweeper wishing not to be named said in 2016, they were given warm clothes by the corporation, but now they are saving the funds for elections. He said in other states of India sanitation workers are fully equipped with warm clothes, jackets and other essentials but here sweepers are neglected.
A senior official at SMC wishing anonymity said every year sweepers are provided warm clothes. SM has enough funds for the kits and would utilize them accordingly, the official said.
Sanitation Inspector, SMC, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that they have forwarded the proposal to the corporation higher ups and soon the kits would be distributed among the sanitation workers of SMC.
Khan said earlier SMC has provided sanitation workers ‘long boots and raincoats’. For winters, the corporation is planning to provide them gloves, trousers, masks, and other essentials, he added.
“We have forwarded all our demands to the administration and they have assured that the issues pertaining to employees will be resolved as soon as possible,” Khan further said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com