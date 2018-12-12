SMC removes bunkers at Amira Kadal after 26 years

All unwanted structures across Srinagar will be removed soon: Mattu
All unwanted structures across Srinagar will be removed soon: Mattu
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 11:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday removed all the three bunkers here at Amira Kadal that came up almost 26 years ago.
The corporation in the wee hours of this morning reached the spot along with a bulldozer and demolished all the three bunkers from there.
“The people have been demanding removal of bunker since long as there was lack of space and it was the part of the beautification program of Srinagar as well,” SMC Commissioner, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah told KNS.
He said that there are several plans in the beautification programmed for Srinagar and that will also come up shortly.
Meanwhile, SMC Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu earlier in the day visited the spot and directed the removal of all the three bunkers at the end of Amirakadal.
He said that the cleared land will be developed as a park, which will also be used as Jinaaz Gah.
Matoo said park that will come up at the land cleared by the removal of bunkers will be maintained by SMC in coordination with the local Dastageer Sahab (RA) Shrine Auqaf Committee.
He added that the bunkers were eye sore for the people and were demanding its removal since long. “We will talk with the police officials and all the unwanted structures across Srinagar will be freed,” he added.
Meanwhile, taking to micro blogging social networking site twitter, Mattu wrote, “all three bunkers at the end of Amira Kadal Bridge (towards HSH Street) have been demolished and the land cleared will be developed as a Park by SMC now and maintained in coordination with the local Dastageer Sahab (RA) Shrine Auqaf Committee.”