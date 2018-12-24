SMC, R&B Deptt clueless over construction of road barricades at Karan Nagar

Locals, patients visiting SMHS hospital face hardships
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 21:
In a strange move, Government has created barricades on a vital link road, leading to SMHS Hospital here leaving residents fuming.
Witnesses told Rising Kashmir that government has constructed barricades in the middle of roads in Karan Nagar area.
They said barricades have been placed on the stretch between National School crossing and Tattoo Ground road in the area but authorities are in slumber.
Mohammad Iqbal, a local resident alleged that to appease some families in the area, few employees from some government departments constructed these barricades two months ago.
He said both patients and local residents face inconvenience in reaching the SMHS hospital. Barricades have been created to appease few locals who are in the good books of the government, he said.
Another local said that during an emergency situation, these barricades can be dangerous as no ambulance or fire tender could reach the spot.
“It is ignorance and there should be strict action against the officials who have constructed these unwanted barricades in the residential colony,” he said.
He said, they have also forwarded our complaint in J&K Grievance Cell but except few tweets, nothing has been done.
The residents said despite repeated pleas to the government, the administration has turned deaf ears towards their demands. They alleged that if the problem would have surfaced in any other area authorities would have been on toes.
They said every time they were given hollow assurances by the officials and the things remain unchanged on ground.
Chief Engineer R&B, Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir that they have not erected these barricades.
“We construct to connect people and not barricades. None of our employees has constructed these barricades,” Yesvi said.
Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Peerzada Hafizullah Shah also stated that they have not put up these barricades in the residential colony.
“It might be the handiwork of the Traffic department with involvement of locals to avoid unwanted traffic jams in their localities,” he said.
Shah said, “They will look into the matter and whosoever is found involved SMC will take strict action.”
