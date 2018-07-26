About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SMC razes two structures

Srinagar, Jul 25:

 Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday razed down two structures that were coming up illegally.
According to the statement issued here, the demolition squad under the supervision of Chief Enforcement Officer demolished two structures coming up in form of shops at Lal Mandi adjacent to 14th Avenue Cafe and other structure next to treat restaurant at Sanat Nagar.
Besides, a demolition drive was conducted in various areas of the city where the severe deviations in permitted plans have been done.
Similarly the structures that were coming up without permission in its initial stage were also removed during the drive.
Commissioner SMC Riyaz Ahmed Wani has strictly passed on directions to the ward officers along with their subordinates and enforcement wing to remain vigilant in their concerned wards regarding constructions.
They have been directed to check permissions on spots before proceeding for legal action. (KNS)

 

 

