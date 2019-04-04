SMC planning to restore drainage system in city: Dy Mayor

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Mayor Shiekh Mohammad Imran on Wednesday said Srinagar city needs new drainage system as existing drainage is blocked at many places. He said this while inspecting the drainage network in downtown areas.

According to the official spokesperson, Imran said people are living in worst condition as the successive governments have failed to solve these basic issues. “A lot is to be done we have to come out of our comfort zones and serve the people,” he said adding that city badly needs new drainage and cleaning of old network.

Imran also visited Khona Mohalla where he urged R&B to repair the defunct drainage at the earnest as the LAWDA has issued the NOC to the locals.

“Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is planning to do siltation in drainage network, as 30 % of the drainage is blocked as authorities have failed to lift silt since 2014 floods," said Imran.

According to the spokesperson, he also promised Regal Chowk drainage issue will be solved this year and said that 200 meters drain will be repaired in the coming 3 months. ” Imran said that they will be building new drainage networks in HMT, Advent colony Nowgam and other low lying areas of the city.

He said under AMRUT scheme storm water drainage is constructed and around 80-90% of work has been completed in Malbagh, Lal Chowk, Shalteng, Nundreshi colony, and Indiranagar.

“When these stormwater drains will be completed, it will resolve the issue of water logging in the city,” he added.

Imran also visited the Dalgate area to discuss with various stakeholders the traffic mess & rehabilitation for street vendors.