SMC organizes several programs under ‘Swachta Hi Seva’

Commissioner visits various wards to monitor progress of awareness on waste segregation
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 24:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) under the supervision of its Commissioner, Peerzada Hafizullah organized multiple programs, which include extensive sanitation drives by cleaning all the identified bad spots in the different wards of city and removing of unwanted grass.
The programs as per the officials were organized in order to maintain the routine hygiene of Srinagar City and under ongoing campaign of Swachta Hi Seva that began from 15 September 2018, and shall culminate on 2nd October-2018.
SMC in collaboration with various NGOs including ECO Peace Resource Management Foundation, Genini Production PVT LTD, JK Sahara Foundation, JK Developmental Action Group (JK Dag), Envosaviour Technologies PVT LTD and Human Welfare Voluntary Organisation (HWVO) have organized thematic drives and carried out rallies in collaboration with different schools of valley.
Furthermore, essay competitions, painting competitions and speech competitions have been organized on Swachta Hi Seva and various other components of Swachh Bharat Mission by these NGOs in collaboration with SMC.
An extensive door to door education cum awareness program have been taken up where every house hold is educated with proper knowledge about solid waste management and need of house to segregate the waste in different zones comprising of various Municipal wards in Srinagar city, the officials said in a statement issued here.
Commissioner SMC, along with Chief Sanitation Officer and Zonal Sanitation Officers of corporation personally visited various wards to monitor the progress of awareness on the waste segregation and the various allied ongoing activities being organized under Swachh Bharat Mission with a larger focus on the ongoing, Swachta Hi Seva campaign.
Besides, this various water bodies including Nalla at Kani Mohhala have undergone massive sanitation drives in addition to this, the community meetings to create awareness among community regarding the ill impact of unscientific practices of Solid waste management and youth meeting so as to make them understand about their civic responsibility in order to keep their environment clean has taken place.