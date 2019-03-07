SMC organizes sanitation drive along Jhelum banks

March 07, 2019 |

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in collaboration with IEC Partners conducted a week-long mega sanitation drive on the River Jhelum banks in Raj Bagh area.

The drive involved more than 400 people including sanitation associates of SMC.

Focus was to sanitize bunds, embankments in order to protect the water body; educational teams led by IEC partners were also roped in. SMC spokesperson said public addressing system was used extensively to develop and ignite a behavioral change among people in general.

Public including students were seen following the drive and giving their feedback to the staff being assigned educational program for the residents living nearby. People from different sections of society came forward and joined movement of cleanliness.