SMC officials in vigilance net for allowing construction of commercial complex in Shutrashahi

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 31:
Following the complaints of violation of building permission at Suthrashahi area of Kara Nagar, the Vigilance Organization Kashmir (VoK) has registered a case against officials of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
Acting on a complaint lodged by Shafat Ahmad Malik against the SMC officers regarding building owner—Showkat Ahmad Parray—who has been permitted to construct a commercial complex in Karan Nagar area, a joint surprise check was conducted by VoK. During the surprise check it was found that some officials of SMC are allegedly in league with Showkat Ahmad Parray (building owner). They (SMC officials) have intentionally and deliberately allowed the illegal construction of commercial complex instead of residential house No. 101 under the grab of having got damaged in floods of September 2014.
This act of officers of SMC discloses commission of offense punishable U/S 5(1) (d) of PC Act r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Samvat 2006 and 120-B RPC, so subsequently a case FIR No. 30/2018 P/S VOK was registered and investigation taken up against the violators.
A statement issued here by VoK reads that the officials of SMC have not acted in time and have shown criminal silence which paved way for the beneficiary to raise commercial structure on the fake and forged documents.
Earlier, the residents of the area said building a commercial complex in the residential colony would increase congestion in the colony besides compromising the privacy of the residents as the building is being built very close to the houses surrounding it.
The residents alleged the Municipal Corporation has failed to stop the unabated constructions.
In October 2017, Jammu and Kashmir High Court has asked the SMC to stop the construction and submit a status report about the building within two weeks.
