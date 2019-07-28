SMC mulling de-siltation of drainage networks in three months

July 28, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Following backlash from people for failing to upgrade the drainage system in the city, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is mulling to carry out the de-siltation process within the next 3 months, officials said on Saturday.

According to a senior official at SMC, Srinagar the authorities have decided to carry out the de-siltation process in the city, so that people can get relief from the faulty drainage system.

The official said the drainage system has not been upgraded since 2014 floods due to which city drainage has become totally defunct.

“Drainage networks have been blocked and defunct. The corporation was also directed earlier to carry out de-siltation but due to lack of funds it was delayed,” the official said.

According to the official, the city is currently spread over 294 kilometers and has around 600 kilometers of the drainage network, however, the actual requirement is more than 1300 kilometers to cater to the stormwater drainage as well.

Stormwater drainage is infrastructure designed to drain excess rain and groundwater from impervious surfaces such as paved streets, car parks, parking lots, footpaths, sidewalks, and roofs.

The official said from past 15-20 years, the city has witnessed urbanisation due to which new colonies and conversion of agricultural land has been done at an alarming rate, which indirectly affects the drainage networks.

Earlier in the 2017-18 year, the SMC had hired two-three machines for the de-siltation process but after working for some days, the work was left mid-way.

Assistant Executive Engineer at SMC’s drainage division, Ajaz Ahmad said that they had prepared 14 crore budget for de-silting of city drainage but unfortunately that is yet to be approved.

Currently three agencies, SMC, Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED), and Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) are mandated to manage drainage networks but since the past several years the de-silting process has not being done.

Talking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said for a major funding assistance for a comprehensive drainage network augmentation in Srinagar city.

“I will be writing to and requesting the Union Housing Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri for major funding assistance for a comprehensive drainage network augmentation for Srinagar. From a dismal 30% coverage today - we need to ensure 100% coverage within the next 5 years (sic)," Mattu tweeted.



However, Commissioner SMC, Khurshid Ahmad Sahai claimed that they are going to start the de-siltation process in the city drainage within the next three months.

“We have 650 kilometers of the city drainage and it will cover in the program,” he said adding that due to unauthorized colonies and improper planning city drainage is also affected.

Sahai said the process will take some time and till that de-watering pumps are being used to avoid water logging in low lying areas.