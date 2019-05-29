SMC ‘mess’ worsens as HC stays election process for different committees

May 29, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

NC councilors accuse Mayor of manipulations to accommodate his ‘own’ people

The mess in the Peoples Conference led Srinagar Municipal Corporation continues with a group of 11 councilors getting a stay order on the election to the three Standing Committees after pleading that the due process in the election is not being followed.

The 11 councilors associated with the National Conference (NC) have managed to get a stay order from the High Court on the election process to the Public Health and Sanitation, Social Justice and Swach Bharat committees on the pretext that the due process has not been followed.

SMC Councilor and petitioner Parvez Qadri told Rising Kashmir that the Mayor Junaid Mattu and his party are trying to “accommodate their own people by manipulating these elections.”

He said the Mayor issued the notification for these elections on April 30 and the polling date was fixed for May 7th.

“But the Mayor went on to change the polling date to May 21 then to May 28-29. However, the Mayor didn’t issue a notification to seek fresh nominations for these elections,” Qadri said.

He said they had sought a stay on the premise that the PC backed SMC Mayor has not invited new nomination filing because he wants to accommodate his own party councilors.

“The High Court has issued notices to Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department and Commissioner SMC,” he said.

He said there was no withdrawal date for the nominations filed and even after their representations to SMC Secretary no counselling session for the election process has been arranged for the councilors.

He said 11 councilors of NC along with 15 of the Congress and one dozen odd of the PDP also want the elections to be “fair”.

He said four committees of the SMC already have Mayor and Deputy Mayor as de-facto chairmen while on the other three the PC was trying to accommodate its own people through “unfair” elections.

Sources within the SMC said the party politics, since the new Council was elected, has only hit the developmental work.

Sources said earlier it was the infighting between the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and now it is the fight between all political parties.