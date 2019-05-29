About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 29, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

SMC ‘mess’ worsens as HC stays election process for different committees

NC councilors accuse Mayor of manipulations to accommodate his ‘own’ people 

The mess in the Peoples Conference led Srinagar Municipal Corporation continues with a group of 11 councilors getting a stay order on the election to the three Standing Committees after pleading that the due process in the election is not being followed.
The 11 councilors associated with the National Conference (NC) have managed to get a stay order from the High Court on the election process to the Public Health and Sanitation, Social Justice and Swach Bharat committees on the pretext that the due process has not been followed.
SMC Councilor and petitioner Parvez Qadri told Rising Kashmir that the Mayor Junaid Mattu and his party are trying to “accommodate their own people by manipulating these elections.”
He said the Mayor issued the notification for these elections on April 30 and the polling date was fixed for May 7th.
“But the Mayor went on to change the polling date to May 21 then to May 28-29. However, the Mayor didn’t issue a notification to seek fresh nominations for these elections,” Qadri said.
He said they had sought a stay on the premise that the PC backed SMC Mayor has not invited new nomination filing because he wants to accommodate his own party councilors.
“The High Court has issued notices to Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department and Commissioner SMC,” he said.
He said there was no withdrawal date for the nominations filed and even after their representations to SMC Secretary no counselling session for the election process has been arranged for the councilors.
He said 11 councilors of NC along with 15 of the Congress and one dozen odd of the PDP also want the elections to be “fair”.
He said four committees of the SMC already have Mayor and Deputy Mayor as de-facto chairmen while on the other three the PC was trying to accommodate its own people through “unfair” elections.
Sources within the SMC said the party politics, since the new Council was elected, has only hit the developmental work.
Sources said earlier it was the infighting between the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and now it is the fight between all political parties.

 

Latest News

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

May 28 | Agencies
Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

May 28 | Agencies
Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

May 28 | Agencies
Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

May 28 | Press Trust of India
UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir

Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

May 28 | Agencies
NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

May 28 | Agencies
Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

May 28 | Umar Raina
Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

May 28 | Agencies
Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

May 28 | Agencies
Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

May 28 | Agencies
Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

May 28 | Noor ul Haq
Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

May 28 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

May 28 | PTI
Pak downplays India

Pak downplays India's decision not to invite Imran for Modi's oath-tak ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

May 28 | RK Online Desk
61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Former militant shot dead in Handwara

Former militant shot dead in Handwara

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 29, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

SMC ‘mess’ worsens as HC stays election process for different committees

NC councilors accuse Mayor of manipulations to accommodate his ‘own’ people 

              

The mess in the Peoples Conference led Srinagar Municipal Corporation continues with a group of 11 councilors getting a stay order on the election to the three Standing Committees after pleading that the due process in the election is not being followed.
The 11 councilors associated with the National Conference (NC) have managed to get a stay order from the High Court on the election process to the Public Health and Sanitation, Social Justice and Swach Bharat committees on the pretext that the due process has not been followed.
SMC Councilor and petitioner Parvez Qadri told Rising Kashmir that the Mayor Junaid Mattu and his party are trying to “accommodate their own people by manipulating these elections.”
He said the Mayor issued the notification for these elections on April 30 and the polling date was fixed for May 7th.
“But the Mayor went on to change the polling date to May 21 then to May 28-29. However, the Mayor didn’t issue a notification to seek fresh nominations for these elections,” Qadri said.
He said they had sought a stay on the premise that the PC backed SMC Mayor has not invited new nomination filing because he wants to accommodate his own party councilors.
“The High Court has issued notices to Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department and Commissioner SMC,” he said.
He said there was no withdrawal date for the nominations filed and even after their representations to SMC Secretary no counselling session for the election process has been arranged for the councilors.
He said 11 councilors of NC along with 15 of the Congress and one dozen odd of the PDP also want the elections to be “fair”.
He said four committees of the SMC already have Mayor and Deputy Mayor as de-facto chairmen while on the other three the PC was trying to accommodate its own people through “unfair” elections.
Sources within the SMC said the party politics, since the new Council was elected, has only hit the developmental work.
Sources said earlier it was the infighting between the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and now it is the fight between all political parties.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;