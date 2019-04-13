SMC Mayor directed to deposit smart phones, appear in person before ADC Srinagar

April 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Deputy Commissioner, the Nodal officer Model Code of Conduct for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency has directed Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Mattu to deposit all the smart phones he has distributed among corporators of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and explain his conduct tantamount to violation of Model Code of Conduct in his office by Friday evening.

The letter bearing No ADC/LS-ELEC-2019-476-79: Dated 12.04.2019, addressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, the nodal officer for Srinagar parliamentary constituency to Junaid Azim Matu, the Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation, a copy of which lies with Kashmir News Service (KNS), reads “Whereas the complaint filed by Showkat Ahmad Mir chief polling agent of the contesting candidate of National Conference to Chief Electoral Officer J&K says that you have distributed smart mobile phones among the SMC corporators and while monitoring the social media it stands verified, the status of which you have uploaded on your twitter handle @Mayor of Srinagar, you are hereby directed to immediately deposit all the smart phones distributed by you with this office by today evening and also explain your conduct in terms of the observation of Supreme Court of India with regard to violation of the Model Code of Conduct.” (KNS)