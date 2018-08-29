SMC launches drive against encroachers

Srinagar, Aug 28:
The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) removed numerous encroachments from Parimpora and razed illegal structures at Tengpora byepass, Hyderpora Gulberg Colony and Bemina areas of the city.
To act against violators and encroachers, the drive was also taken up at Soura, Buspora ,Naagbal 90 Feet areas, said a spokesperson of Corporation.
In the city outskirts, many houses were demolished by Demolition Squad under the supervision of all the Enforcement Officers from North, South, East and West zones after reports of violations and encroachments.
“A similar drive shall be extended in all the pats of the city gradually,” added the spokesperson.
“The SMC has once again warned the violators to desist from resorting to any mischief or violations. It has warned of stern action against those who violate laws.”
Commissioner SMC Peerzada Haffizullah has requested people to extend hand of cooperation to end menace of encroachments in Srinagar city.
He further requested people to apply for building permission before taking up any sort of construction.