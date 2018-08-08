SMC launches dewatering exercises in water lodged areas in Srinagar

Srinagar:
The Srinagar Municipal Corporation in wake of heavy rain fall had put its men and machinery on task to dewater the water logged areas in different parts of Srinagar city.
All the dewatering stations including mobile pumps has been kept operational.
Besides sucker machines and mobile pumps the entire sanitation staff has been pressed into service since early morning.
Dewatering exercise which was personally being monitored by Commissioner SMC Riyaz Ahmed Wani was being carried out in inundated areas including Hari Singh High Street, Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Jehangir Chowk, Rajbagh, etc.
Commissioner SMC along with the entire concerned staff has personally visited the dewatering stations and the inundated areas where SMC workers were on job to dewater the inundated areas.