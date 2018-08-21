SMC launches anti-polythene drive in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 20:
In order to make Srinagar city polythene free, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today launched an anti-polythene drive here today during which it seized 50 kgs polythene bags and realized Rs 9900 as fine from various shopkeepers.
The drives which were held in Dalgate, Foreshore and Hazratbal areas aimed at educating the shopkeepers and other business units about the polythene menace.
During the drive senior officers and employees of the Corporation interacted with the shopkeepers and encouraged them to make use of paper bags instead of polythene bags.
The authorities of SMC has appealed to all the shopkeepers and vendors to give up the selling or stocking things in polythene.