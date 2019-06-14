SMC launches 15-day special sanitation drive

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday started special sanitation drive across the city. The drive was started from SMC’s headquarters at Karan Nagar.

Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC, Syed Nasir told Rising Kashmir that the sanitation drive is being held on directions of the Housing Department in many areas of city.

“The 15-day drive will include awareness programs in which students from various schools will be participating,” Nasir said adding that such initiatives will be taken in future as well.

“Solid Waste Management and garbage segregation, use of two bins for segregation, roadside littering and other issues shall be focused upon during the drive,” he said.