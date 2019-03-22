SMC kickstarts plantation drive

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On Nauroz, Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Mattu planted Himalayan Cedar to kick start an SMC plantation drive here at central Municipal Office Karan Nagar.

The event was organized as a part of green initiative by Jammu and Kashmir Sahara Foundation, an IEC partner of SMC.

Chief Enforcement Officer, Sufi Akbar Chief Sanitation officer Syed Nisar and Floriculture Officer, Zahoor Ahmed on the occasion also planted Chinar saplings in SMC central park, as a mark of beginning for mass plantation drive.

Mayor encouraged volunteers of JK Sahara Foundation who are going to plant more than 1000 saplings in schools and colleges in coming days.

Nauroz marks the beginning of spring and is considered a good omen for plantation in south and western Asian countries.

Mattu greeted people of Kashmir on the occasion of Nauroz, which also harbors a new beginning for crops across the Valley. He prayed for peace and enjoined upon people to contribute to the agriculture sector of the State.

“Let’s pledge on the occasion to make Srinagar greenest capitals of the country and countryside more abundant with orchards and trees,” said Mattu.

Mattu also urged the SMC on the occasion to take forward the pledge to make Srinagar green and clean.

“SMC has to act as a torchbearer to ensure green cover grows with equal partnership from the city dwellers. I appeal to people to put a special focus on planting trees and using lawns and shop fronts to increase green cover essential for the generations to come,” said Mattu.