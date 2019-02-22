SMC issues fresh directives for SBM campaign

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 21:
In order to maintain routine hygiene of Srinagar City and under ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) campaign, SMC has passed on fresh directives for organising multiple programs which include extensive Sanitation drives in hospitals, religious places, and various other important destinations and cleaning of all the identified bad spots in the different wards of city.
Commissioner SMC, Mir Tariq Ali has asked for organizing thematic drives and rallies.
This was decided in a meeting chaired by Commissioner SMC in which all the senior officers including ward officers and zonal sanitation officers were present.
An extensive door to door education cum awareness program has to be taken up where every house Hold will be educated with proper knowledge about solid waste management particularly waste segregation at house hold level.
Commissioner SMC also emphasized that Sanitation Staff shall be claded invariably in proper uniform and highlighter along with displaying of identity cards while discharging their duties in the field.
The beat In-charges of Sanitation Wing shall upload the joint photographic evidence of the presence of all sanitation associates while on work in their respective beats.
He further said The Chief Transport Officer, SMC while deploying the vehicles for transportation of garbage and other material from different wards shall ensure proper issuance of departure slips/challans to the driver who in turn shall deposit the same with Incharge Check Post at Dumping Site Achan in order to regulate the flow of trips.
The Chief Transport Officer shall forward a copy of date wise deployment schedule of the vehicles to the office of Commissioner, SMC with a copy to Additional Commissioner, SMC on daily basis further said Commissioner.
The Incharge Check Post at, Dumping Site Achan was directed to maintain proper electronic record, date wise of all the loaded trips as well.
Directions were also passed that Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC shall provide ward wise and beat wise deployment of sanitation associates reflecting separately regular sanitation associates, consolidated associates engaged under proper order, members of Sanitation Clubs with total number of households in a ward.