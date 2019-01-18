SMC invites proposals for logo; winner to get cash reward of Rs 50,000

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 17:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday sought fresh proposals for its new logo which according to the officials should highlight the responsibilities of the corporation.
SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said the new logo and theme should highlight the core responsibilities of the corporation, Srinagar’s heritage, and future.
“The winner of the proposal will get an amount of Rs. 50,000 as reward and selection will be made by a committee for which a process is being advertised,” he said.
An official at SMC told Rising Kashmir that the existing logo represents the true essence of the corporation and these things are being done to be in news.
“Apart from logo there are thousands of issues pending in the corporation which need to be addressed to avoid public inconvenience,” the official said.
Criticizing SMC, the official said such moves just divert attention of people from the basic problems in the city.
SMC has an existing logo with a tag line of Health Hygiene and Happiness.
Commissioner SMC, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah told Rising Kashmir that they have signed a proposal for a new logo.
“In coming days, we will also create a special email address, wherein people can send their proposals to us,” Shah said.
Deputy Mayor SMC, Shiekh Imran said the logo is the first impression and it should reflect the surroundings of the Srinagar city. It should make us visualize, simplify and represent Srinagar city in future, he added.
