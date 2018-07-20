SMC installs color coded dust bins for bio, non-biodegradable waste

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 19:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today installed twin colour coded dust bins blue for non-biodegradable and green for biodegradable waste in various commercial hubs including Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High street, Boulevard , Dalgate Karan Nagar and other shopping markets of Down town area.
The installation of these bins was done in presence of Commissioner SMC, Riyaz Ahmed Wani.
Commissioner has directed the concerned to install more such color coded bins at different commercial places in the city as per the requirement and has appealed shoppers and public in general to do away with the littering of roads and make use of these bins
Later Commissioner also inspected the progress of various ongoing projects in the city. Besides reviewing the progress of these works Riyaz Ahmed Wani also took stock of ongoing sanitation and anti encroachment drives while touring different parts of the city.