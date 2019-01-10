SMC holds training program for identification of homeless in JK

Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 09:
A training program regarding identification of Urban Homeless in J&K was today held here at Central office Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
The training program which was held in two sessions was conducted by Shafia Naqshbandi, Social Expert (Member of State Level Committee).
The first session was attended by Executive Officers of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir and the second session of the said training program was attended by all Zonal Sanitation Officers and Ward Officers of SMC.
The training program discussed the ways of collecting the data in respect of Urban Homeless so that accurate information could be collected for construction of shelters for Urban Homeless.
Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Peerzada Haffizullah Shah, on the occasion said that the training is a part of series of trainings to be imparted to officials of Urban Local Bodies and Municipal Corporations across the state with the object of providing shelter to homeless people.
Besides Commissioner SMC, Joint Commissioner Planning RK Tattoo, GIS Expert Mir Altaf Nabi and others were present in the training program. (KNS)