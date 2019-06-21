SMC holds sessions on solid waste management for students

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Special target sanitation program named as “Vishesh Swachchta Abhiyaan” initiated by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has reached schools to educate students and sensitize their behavior towards environmental welfare.

In a statement SMC said today educational sessions were taken up at Government Higher Secondary School at Gund Hassi Bhat, where a special Educational team of Jammu and Kashmir Sahara Foundation An IEC partner was tasked to aware and educate school going students about the prevailing challenges in Solid waste Management (SWM) in Srinagar City.

“We are triggering the inner feelings and motivating the students to ignite in them a spirit to be a part and parcel of various cleanliness campaigns and missions,” said Sheikh Ahsaan Ellahi, Project Manager IEC.

Earlier few students have been identified and enrolled as special ambassadors of the sanitation program to evoke behavioral change in citizens.

The Sanitation Program aims to sanitize the city amid involving students from different schools to participate in the active and coordinated action said Commissioner SMC Khurshid Ahmed Sanai.

Vishesh Swachchta Abhiyan was kicked off on 13th of June in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sahara Foundation, in the Central Municipal Office Karan Nagar.

The program is expected to conclude on 28th of June with a persuasion, motivation and substantial efforts to improve cleanliness in Srinagar City.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Municipal Corporation today sealed an illegal commercial structure at Nowshera area.

The permission was granted for residential purpose whereas applicant has violated the nature of permission by making major deviations in the sanctioned building plan and converting residential permission into commercial one.

The enforcement squad under the supervision of Chief Enforcement Officer Mudasir Banday reached the site and sealed the said structure which was later put under superdari of concerned SHO Soura.