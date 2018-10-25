SMC holds joint felicitation programme

20% waste segregated in 2018 compared to 0% in 2017
20% waste segregated in 2018 compared to 0% in 2017
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, October 24:
As part of its Solid Waste Management program, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) segregated 20% of waste successfully this year.
During a ‘Joint Felicitation Program’ for Information, Education and Communication (IEC) on Solid Waste Management, it was revealed that from a period of May 2018- Sep 2018, a total of 516 metric ton (MT) of dry and wet segregated waste has been transported to Acchan.
The process is being carried by SMC in collaboration with Gemini group, Envosaviour Technologies, and Human Welfare Voluntary Organisation and well supported by Project Management Support Unit (PMSU).
Over the five-month, Envosaviour managed to segregate 182 MT of dry and wet waste while as Human Welfare Voluntary Organisation segregated a total of 160 MT of waste and Gemini group segregated 174 MT of waste and transported the segregated waste to Acchan dumping site.
During the felicitation event, Rising Kashmir learned that the figures of Door-to-Door collection efficiency increased to 70% this year from 60% last year.
Also, the Door to Door segregation increased to 20% this year from last year’s 0%.
PMSU has also played its part in carrying out the waste management process as they submit monthly reports to SMC and hold weekly meetings to discuss the progress.
Commissioner, SMC, Peerzada Hafeezullah, Conveyor, Environment Policy Group, Faiz Ahmad Bakhshi were the Chief guests on the occasion.
Hafeezullah congratulated the whole team for successfully stepping into the Solid Waste Management in the Srinagar City and said 400 metric ton of waste is deposited at Achan in a single day.
“To overcome the Waste related issues, we had to initiate the IEC process the aim of which is to make people aware. The best way to get rid of these things is the quantum of garbage should be minimized and people should take actions.”
Hafeezullah stated people should understand the importance of Segregation because the rate at which waste is increasing reflects that our future would be dark.
Talking about some areas that would be catered under various schemes he said, “We have few projects operational and areas like Nowgam, Shivpora, Amira Kadal, Gangbugh, Shalteng would be looked after in schemes like AMRUT.”
He asserted that the World Bank allotted Rs 300 crore package and its evaluation is on the final stage in which problems like Waterlogging will be solved.
“Our evaluation process is going on and it will take seven days to complete. Out of these 300 crores we have 114 crores for Water logging issues and hopefully we will start the restoration process after the evaluation,” he said.
Praising the sweepers (SafaiKaramcharis) in the city he said we should respect them because one commissioner is not that important as one sweeper is.
During the event Sweepers, Ward officers, Sanitary officers, Sanitary Inspectors, Drivers, Supervisors, Schools and Higher Secondaries, Mohalla Committees that actively participated in the waste segregation process were felicitated and awarded with mementos.
Veteran artist and noted actor Talha Jehangir carried the proceedings throughout the event.