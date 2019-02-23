About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SMC holds 4th general council session

Published at February 23, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 22:


A two-day session of the General Council of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Friday concluded with the unanimous passage of four resolutions by the house. The session was chaired by Mayor Srinagar.
SMC spokesperson said this was the fourth session of the General Council. Majority of the Corporators was maintained in the Corporation Hall and 100% listed business was completed.
Four resolutions that were adopted by SMC General Council are seeking foolproof defense of Art 35-A, Art-370, Appeal to Central Government to ensure safety of Kashmiri student, operational allowances for Corporators and expediting emergent works through rate structures.

