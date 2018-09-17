SMC fully prepared for Swachh Survekshan 2019: Commissioner

'Public cooperation must to achieve good rank'
'Public cooperation must to achieve good rank'
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 16:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is fully prepared for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan to be held in January 2019, officials said here.
Commissioner SMC, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah told Rising Kashmir that they are fully prepared for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2019 and are expecting a good rank in the survey.
Shah was addressing the media persons, on the sidelines of the regional workshop - organized by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Urban Development Department.
He said declaring of Open Defection Free (ODF) state is one of the biggest achievements and SMC has a contribution in it.
Shah said for better rankings in 2019 Swachh Survekshan polls, they need the cooperation of people of Srinagar city.
“We have issued a notification after the state was declared ODF and within 15 days SMC will review the whole scenario in Srinagar city,” Shah said.
In Srinagar we have achieved OPF target a year ago. Still There is need of more community and public toilets at different places at prime locations, he added.
Highlighting the achievements of SMC, he said there are many projects which are under construction in the city and will be completed within the given time frame.
“Around 500 Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) were constructed and 50 public toilets were constructed in Srinagar city,” he said adding that a few will be inaugurated soon.
He claimed that SMC has been successful in 100% sewerage collection but in the door to door collection, 'we achieved 30% and that too is segregated.'
“400 open garbage dumps were closed and replaced with smart dustbins. We have also formed a draft plan for a waste energy plant and within two years it will be made functional,” he announced.
Earlier, Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shanker Mishra said the objective of the Swachh Survekshan survey is to encourage citizen participation, build capacities to create awareness amongst all sections of the society.
Addressing the audience, the Chief Guest said it is a big moment for the state as target has been achieved well before the deadline.
“I congratulate the people of the state and the J&K government for making the program successful. It is a beginning in achieving the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mishra said.
He said the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has provided employment to thousands of people in the country.
Mishra while citing the example of Chhattisgarh said, around 9000 women earn 10,000-12,000 rupees per month to train and aware the masses about government initiatives.
“If our surroundings are neat and clean, everyone in the society would feel healthy. There are fewer chances for diseases to spread,” he said.
Mishra said the success of Swachh Survekshan in 2016 covering 73 million plus population cities was followed by Swachh Survekshan 2017 covering 434 cities.
He said in 2018, under survey 4203 cities have made us more determined to actively work for Swachh Surveshan 2019.
“Swachh Survekhan has become a significant measure of India’s sanitation status and I believe these guidelines will help the participating cities adequately prepare for 2019 Swachh Survekshan,” he added.
The country wide survey is being conducted by the Union Urban Development Ministry and 4203 cities across India are participating in it.
On the occasion, presentations were delivered on the methodology of 2019 Swachh Survekshan and other indicators related to SWM collection and transportation.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com