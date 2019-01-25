SMC frames guidelines to maintain uniform shop hoarding policy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 24:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Thursday came up with guidelines for maintaining uniform hoarding policy for shops by abiding to color coding and board formats in the city.
The measures came up in a meeting chaired by the Mayor SMC, Junaid Mattu to review various measures regarding developmental works, beautification and face lifting of Srinagar City.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner, SMC, Peerzada Haffizullah, Additional Commissioner Nazir Ahmed Baba, Joint Commissioner Administration Abdul Majeed Raina, Chief Revenue Officer Sofi Mohammad Akbar, Revenue Officer Shiekh Imtiyaz, Anti- Encroachment Officer, Mohammad Ashraf Warsi and other senior officers.
Mattu asked the concerned officers to pass on directions to the shopkeepers to prominently put up SMC issued registration numbers on their shop’s display boards.
The shopkeepers will be asked to maintain one line of color coding for their respective areas and only SMC laid specification for size and fonts with uniform dimensions will be followed to design the boards.
“We have decided to divide Srinagar into ten uniform hoarding zones in the first phase. Any major commercial hub in each zone will follow a particular color code for boards,” Mayor said in a statement issued here.
He said this will give a sense of symmetry and a discipline to the shop lines in the markets and bring semblance of uniformity. He also suggested that all boards should be well lit and a shopkeeper will be directed to put up a light outside the shop to lit up the street too.
In order to discourage visual clutter and to support city's public service and enhance its aesthetics, SMC was also directed to launch a campaign to ensure all shopkeepers at commercial hubs in Srinagar like Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Polo View etc. remove any hoarding set up illegally by any shopkeeper.
For development of aesthetics the Mayor also stressed on promotion of advertisement in industrial, business area recreational and transportation area including bus shelters, traffic booths etc Chief Revenue Officer in a meeting was directed to identify locations for placing digital kiosks in the city and prepare DPR for the purpose, Mattu asked local residents to contribute in lighting up city’s lanes and by-lanes by installing at least one lamp at their entrance gates facing the streets.