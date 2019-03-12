About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 12, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

SMC fails to clear piles of garbage from Mini Secretariat site Batamaloo

 Despite tall claims of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to achieve better rankings in 'Swachh Survekshan-2019, the Mini-secretariat site at Batamaloo has turned into a garbage dumping site as authorities have failed to lift the garbage from the area.
The locals blamed the shopkeepers and vendors for garbage mess. They said they (vendors and shopkeepers) work throughout the day and in the evening dump the garbage inside the compound.
They said despite ‘repeated attempts’ to raise the matter with the concerned authorities but they turned deaf ears to the issue.
Ali Mohammad, a shopkeeper outside the mini-secretariat site at Old Batamaloo Bus stand told The Rising Kashmir that negligence of SMC has led to the pilling of garbage at the site.
“Heaps of garbage are lying open and foul smell from garbage is becoming the breeding ground for several diseases,” Ali said.
Another local Aqib Wani said garbage has now attracted the stray dogs as they keep searching for food in these dumps. It had posed threat to the locals particularly pedestrians, he said.
Wani said the solid waste including plastic bags, polythene and vegetable wastes are being spotted at every corner of the site.
“Authorities have turned a blind eye towards this issue. Many times the authorities do not lift the garbage from the place during evenings,” he said.
Pertinently in the year 2017 the then Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti laid the foundation of the mini secretariat building at Batamaloo which is spread over the 144 canals of land.
The project will be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore and the administrative complex will be a state-of-the-art centre housing many offices of the district and provincial administration.
As per the “Swacch Survekshan 2018”, a survey by Central government’s Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs, Srinagar attained 284th and Jammu secured 212th rank respectively.
SMC Chief Sanitation Officer, Mohammad Akber told Rising Kashmir that they will clear all the garbage from the mini secretariat site.
He assured a fresh sanitation drive in the site will begin soon.

