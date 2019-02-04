SMC employees to begin indefinite strike from Feb 05

Mayor, Dy Mayor issuing only press releases, delaying fulfillment of our demands: Chairman CC
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 03:
Castigating the State government for its ‘callous’ approach for not fulfilling their demands the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) employees are set to observe indefinite strike.
Chairman of Coordination Committee (CC) SMC, Muhammad Maqbool Malik said told The Rising Kashmir that employees will go for an indefinite strike from Tuesday as the authorities have failed to fulfill their demands.
“From past four days except for sanitation employees, rest of the staff observed strike inside SMC premises and on Monday we will decide our future strategy. It would be the last working day as of now,” he said.
He said both Mayor and Deputy Mayor had assured that their demands would be fulfilled within a week, but 20 days have passed and nothing except press releases have been issued to the media.
“Sanitation workers are without salaries for the last six months. Even the winter season is nearing its end but the authorities have failed to provide them basic winter gear,” Malik said.
He said there have been no Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings, promotions for the employees in the corporation and they are being neglected. Other demands include online payment mode. There are no proper equipment kits for the sanitation workers, Malik added.
An official at SMC wishing anonymity said the authorities have failed to come up with a breakthrough. “We will go for strike from Tuesday. Both Mayor and Deputy Mayor asked us to raise hollow slogans but to no avail,” the official said.
“Earlier we appealed the authorities to take genuine demands of the employees into consideration but nothing has been done till now,” the official said. He said the sweepers are the backbone of the city sanitation but they are being deprived of every facility.
He said there are around 350-400 sanitation employees associated with the corporation and they won’t allow the SMC authorities to exploit them.
Authorities have turned deaf ears to our demands and we have only one option left to go for an indefinite strike.
Chief Ward Officer, Mehraj-ud-din Bhuja told The Rising Kashmir that they will be holding a protest demonstration at SMC headquarters on Monday and then from Tuesday the indefinite strike shall begin. Authorities have failed to fulfill the demands of employees and they are resenting the ‘delay tactics’, he said.
Earlier SMC Mayor Junaid Mattu had claimed that the pending demands of the employees would be met within one week, and there will be no compromise.
However, Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran claimed that employees are the backbone of SMC and their demands would be fulfilled on fast track basis.
Earlier in January, SMC employees observed strike for four days due to which sanitation work was badly hit in the summer capital making people suffer badly.
