SMC employees call off strike after 4 days

Genuine demands would be fulfilled within week: Mayor
Employees backbone of SMC, will help them always: Dy Mayor
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 04:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) employees on Friday called off their strike after the Mayor and Deputy Mayor assured that their demands would be fulfilled.
SMC employees including sanitation workers were on continuous strike from Monday against the female corporator Shaheen Bhat who according to them assaulted an employee in the Mayor’s office.
Chairman of Coordination Committee, SMC Muhammad Maqbool Malik told The Rising Kashmir that they have called off their strike after the Mayor and Deputy Mayor assured that their demands would be fulfilled within a week.
Regarding female corporator, Malik said, “She has been directed to not to visit SMC till the matter is resolved.”
“Authorities have assured us that all demands of employees would be resolved in next seven days,” he said adding they hope both Mayor and Deputy Mayor would end their political differences and work for development of the Srinagar city.
Malik said he has directed all the employees of SMC to resume their duties from tomorrow. Garbage will be lifted from all areas till tomorrow afternoon, he said.
SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said that after meeting their leadership and union leaders, SMC employees have called off their strike.
“Pending demands of the employees would be resolved within one week,” he said adding there will be no compromise on demands of employees.
Mattu instructed for sanitation operations to be started immediately despite inclement weather.
“Nearly 30 vehicles have been deployed on a route plan to conduct war footing sanitation drives across the city,” Mattu added.
Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran also welcomed the SMC employees’ decision to call off their strike, stating that employees are the backbone of SMC and their demands would be fulfilled on fast track basis.
Imran urged SMC employees, to work together and in coordination which would be beneficial for the development of Srinagar smart city. “Wherever SMC employees need my support and help I will be ready,” he said.
“Various other demands are under consideration, which includes online payment, DPC, promotions for all the employees including sanitation workers and other related demands,” he said.